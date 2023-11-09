Fantic with courage, madness and 3 pilots for Dakar 2024

Fantic has confirmed its participation in the 2024 Dakar with a works team. Three drivers will be sent into the race at the third attempt with the XEF 450 Rally, legend Franco Picco is not one of them.

Fantic took part in the Dakar Rally for the first time with one driver at the 2022 Dakar, this year there were already three drivers - with Dakar legend Franco Picco and Alex Salvini on an official mission as well as Tiziano Internò in the Original by Motul category. Fantic is repositioning itself for the fifth Dakar starting on 5 January 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

With Tommaso Montanari, Jeremy Miroir and Jane Daniels in the works team, the commitment has been increased once again. Whether the 68-year-old Picco, who remains active as a Fantic brand ambassador, will complete another Dakar has not been communicated - but it is likely; Picco has already taken part in 32 editions.

"The third Dakar is a great success for Fantic," said Claudio Giovanardi, head of Fantic's racing department. "It's a competition that reflects our mentality - the Dakar requires effort, concentration, courage and determination, as well as a pinch of madness. We can't wait to start this new adventure!"

The XEF 450 is based on the Yamaha WR450, which is being intensively reworked by Fantic for rally use.