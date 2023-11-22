Matthias Walkner (KTM): "Super happy about comeback"

Austria's Dakar hero Matthias Walkner has completed his first intensive training sessions on the motorbike after the Morocco mishap and is looking forward to his tenth Dakar Rally.

Red Bull KTM ace Matthias Walkner is entering the final stages of preparation for the 2024 Dakar Rally. Walkner is feeling good again after his crash at the Morocco Rally in autumn. The man from Salzburg has recently been working on his speed and completed sessions on some slightly sandy motocross tracks with his desert KTM in Italy.

"I'm super happy to be back on the bike after my crash in Morocco," said a delighted Walkner, who was recently involved in pre-production work for the 2024 Dakar at the Red Bull Campus in Elsbethen near Salzburg. "I enjoyed the recent training sessions in Italy not only because of the routes, but also because of the food."

The 37-year-old veteran will be tackling the Dakar Rally for the tenth time in 2024. The rally will now be held in Saudi Arabia for the fifth time. The start will be on 5 January. It is scheduled to end on 19 January after twelve stages covering 5,000 kilometres.

Walkner, the 2018 Dakar winner in South America, crashed heavily on the penultimate stage of last year's Dakar. Back then, the former Motocross MX3 World Champion and ex-Rally Raid World Champion escaped with bruises, sprains and bruises.

It will be tough for the aces at the 2024 edition of the Dakar - especially on the motorbikes: 60 per cent of next year's route will again be uncharted territory for everyone. For the first time, a two-day stage over 600 km is on the programme.