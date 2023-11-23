The 2024 Dakar Rally will be tougher and more difficult

The countdown to the Dakar 2024 in Saudi Arabia has begun and organiser A.S.O. has revealed details of the route. The 46th edition will be even more challenging and has an innovation in store for Matthias Walkner and his colleagues.

The Dakar Rally has been held in the desert state since 2020, with 2024 being the last year of the original contract. However, it emerged at the beginning of the year that the contract would be extended and that the toughest rally would continue to be held in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

So that fans and participants can celebrate the New Year in style, the prologue of the 46th edition has been set for 5 January. This will be followed by twelve stages which, according to the organisers, will be quite something. "We have set ourselves the task of making the fifth

Saudi Arabia to be the toughest since the race has been held in the Middle East," warned race director David Castera.

One of the challenges is the new format of the marathon stages over two days. Several bivouacs will be set up parallel to the route. The participants have to head for the nearest one after four hours and spend the night there. This will make it almost impossible for the top riders to assess the status of their competitors.

The Dakar 2024 starts with the prologue in AlUla and covers a good 7,900 kilometres, around 4,700 of which are timed stages. Twelve stages have to be completed, 60 per cent of which will consist of new roads. After exploring the desert of the 'Empty Quarter', the finish is in Yanbu.

The riders in the RallyGP category will have a classic paper road book, while the Rally2 category will have digital versions. A total of 137 motorbike heroes have registered, plus ten quads.

Watch the presentation of the Dakar 2024 on YouTube