The 2024 Dakar Rally will be tougher and more difficult

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
The countdown to the Dakar 2024 in Saudi Arabia has begun and organiser A.S.O. has revealed details of the route. The 46th edition will be even more challenging and has an innovation in store for Matthias Walkner and his colleagues.

The Dakar Rally has been held in the desert state since 2020, with 2024 being the last year of the original contract. However, it emerged at the beginning of the year that the contract would be extended and that the toughest rally would continue to be held in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

So that fans and participants can celebrate the New Year in style, the prologue of the 46th edition has been set for 5 January. This will be followed by twelve stages which, according to the organisers, will be quite something. "We have set ourselves the task of making the fifth

Saudi Arabia to be the toughest since the race has been held in the Middle East," warned race director David Castera.

One of the challenges is the new format of the marathon stages over two days. Several bivouacs will be set up parallel to the route. The participants have to head for the nearest one after four hours and spend the night there. This will make it almost impossible for the top riders to assess the status of their competitors.

The Dakar 2024 starts with the prologue in AlUla and covers a good 7,900 kilometres, around 4,700 of which are timed stages. Twelve stages have to be completed, 60 per cent of which will consist of new roads. After exploring the desert of the 'Empty Quarter', the finish is in Yanbu.

The riders in the RallyGP category will have a classic paper road book, while the Rally2 category will have digital versions. A total of 137 motorbike heroes have registered, plus ten quads.

All stages of the Dakar Rally 2024
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175