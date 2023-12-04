Kove 450 Rally: The absolute price banger!

Kove makes good on its announcement and launches a purchasable replica of the factory machine on the market. Its price is causing gasps: 9500 euros, currently available in Switzerland and Italy.

It was a shocker: without any experience in international rallies, the Chinese brand Kove came to the Dakar with a self-built motorbike - and brought all three (completely unknown) Chinese riders to the finish line. Now comes the next shocker: the Kove 450 Rally is on sale in Switzerland and Italy. In Switzerland at a price of Fr. 8990, or just under 9500 euros at the current euro exchange rate.

The engine is a liquid-cooled single cylinder with two overhead camshafts and the 450 cc prescribed by the rally regulations. 42 hp at 8500 rpm and 40 Nm at 7000 rpm in fulfilment of Euro5 are specified. The bore and stroke dimensions of 94.5 x 64 mm differ only slightly from the reference, the KTM 450 Rally Replica. A balancer shaft reduces vibrations and damage caused by vibrations. The gearbox has six gears.

The chassis consists of a double-loop steel frame and aluminium swingarm. The Italian importer offers the Kove in three versions: High, Low and Pro. The High version has a 49 mm USD fork with 305 mm travel at the front, with adjustable rebound and compression damping. The rear central suspension strut acts on the aluminium swingarm via a bellcrank. The spring travel is 300 mm and the preload, rebound, high and low-speed compression stages are adjustable.

Nissin provides the brake calipers for the braking system with 290 mm discs at the front and 240 mm discs at the rear, while Bosch supplies the ABS, which can be switched off or only activated on the front wheel. The high version has a seat height of 960 mm, Kove states a dry weight of 145 kg, which is credible in view of the weight specification on the Swiss type certificate - 155 kg.

LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT display come as standard. The High version can be upgraded with a kit for competitionsand the tank capacity is specified as 15 litres, which is sufficient for many hobby rallies. Larger tanks will probably have to be paid for separately.

The low version makes do with suspension travel of 260/250 mm, which lowers the seat height to 910 mm. Otherwise, the suspension elements are just as elaborately designed.

The Pro version is enhanced with carbon parts, namely a so-called tower for mounting the navigation equipment. There is also a steering damper, a titanium exhaust system and the drinking water tank required for the World Rally Championship. The Pro version is not road-legal, there is no ABS and the exhaust is probably too loud.

A KTM 450 Rally Replica costs 36,000 euros. It should be clear that you can't get an equally well-equipped motorbike from Kove for 9500 euros. But perhaps you are not in a position to put as much strain on the motorbike as a factory rider.