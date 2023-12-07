Drama surrounding Matthias Walkner: Open fractures, Dakar exit

Bad news reaches us from California, where Matthias Walkner is completing the last training sessions before the Dakar 2024. The Red Bull KTM rider from Austria crashed heavily and suffered open fractures.

The Dakar Rally, which is also the season opener of the 2024 Rally Raid World Championship, begins in a month's time. But it will take place without Matthias Walkner, as the KTM factory rider suffered a serious crash in California/USA during the final preparations before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old, who has already had a lot of bad luck with injuries in recent years, trained on Tuesday and was out on an inspection lap at a moderate pace; he was joined by Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) and Toby Price (Red Bull KTM) as well as Luciano and Kevin Benavides (Husqvarna and KTM). However, in the swirling dust of his colleagues in front, the rider from Kuchl overlooked a five-metre-high breakaway and crashed into the opposite slope. The impact was hard, the injuries massive.

The initial diagnosis by the doctors treating him at the Desert Regional Medical Centre in Palm Springs was shocking: Multiple fractures, including open ones, to the tibia, fibula and foot, as well as a complex comminuted fracture to the upper left ankle. A knee injury is also suspected. Walkner underwent surgery on the same day and will probably require further operations.

"We set off at a moderate pace for a sightseeing tour of our training circuit. As is so often the case in our sport, the light is very flat, plus there is a bit of dust kicked up by the riders in front and poor contrast conditions," said Walkner, describing the situation. "I kept a good gap to my team-mates and rode at a fast, but not racing pace. I overlooked a five metre high breakaway with a small counter slope at the bottom of the flat section. The impact was so enormous that I'm very glad I didn't suffer a serious back injury. Unfortunately, the foot injury is serious and I now have to prepare myself for a very long rehabilitation phase."

As soon as the Red Bull KTM rider is fit for transport, he will be transferred to the UKH Graz in Austria. When that will be, however, is still up in the air. Walkner will be looked after on site by his KTM team and a team of experts from the Red Bull APC in Los Angeles.