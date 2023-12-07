Matthias Walkner (KTM): Crash seals the end of his career

Red Bull KTM rally star Matthias Walkner has to fear for his leg after a fatal crash. In all likelihood, he will no longer contest the Dakar on his motorbike.

As was announced on Thursday, former Dakar winner Matthias Walkner is in hospital in California. The rider from Salzburg crashed heavily on Wednesday during the KTM factory team training organised by the Spaniard Jordi Viladoms in California.

Walkner overlooked a five metre high ledge and crashed hard into an opposing slope. The 37-year-old completely shattered his left leg in the process. According to initial information, he suffered multiple fractures, including open ones, to his tibia, fibula and foot, as well as a complex comminuted fracture to his upper left ankle.

According to KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner, Walkner even has to fear for his leg. "Due to the severity of the injuries, this means the end of Matthias' career. For the time being, however, the doctors' main priority is to save his leg," reported a badly shocked Kinigadner.

Walkner himself has since reported from the clinic in Palm Springs and showed his badly maltreated leg. Even before this injury, he had been thinking about ending his motorbike career - and considering a switch to four wheels.

"Of course, it would be cool if I could use my experience from nine Dakar events later in car racing," Walkner revealed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com at the beginning of the year. "When riding a motorbike, you really have to do everything yourself, i.e. driving and navigating. Even when opening up the track, when there are no tracks from the riders in front, I have gained a lot of experience that I would like to pass on or from which I can benefit once I switch to four wheels. And there are examples of drivers who were also successful in a car after their motorbike career."

Jutta Kleinschmidt, Peterhansel, Despres, Roma and many others have shown the way. But only Hubert Auriol, Stéphane Peterhansel and Nani Roma have triumphed on two and four wheels.

Sponsor Red Bull would have the necessary connections to the car teams, and the 2018 Dakar motorbike winner was originally considering competing in an Audi with eight-time overall Ski World Cup winner Marcel Hirscher as a publicity-grabbing partner.