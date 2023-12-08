Honda increases for Dakar: Six riders and new CRF

The Honda Racing Corporation's factory rally team for the 2024 season is bursting at the seams. At the Dakar, which begins on 5 January, six riders will be competing in the CRF450 rally.

How the HRC team would be set up for the 2024 Dakar Rally has already crystallised in recent months. The US American Skyler Howes was a strong new addition in September, while the young and enterprising Spaniard Tosha Schareina was closely tied to the structure of the works team and rode an identical CRF450 rally. Honda has now confirmed Schareina as one of six factory riders, as Chileans Pablo Quintanilla and Nacho Cornejo, Frenchman Adrien van Beveren and American Ricky Brabec will also be on board next year.

After two Honda victories in 2020 and 2021 by Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides, the Japanese giant was beaten by GASGAS in 2022 and KTM this year. At the 46th edition of the toughest rally, HRC is aiming for another victory. To achieve this, Honda has developed a new CRF450Rallye over the past two years, which only made its racing debut at this year's Rally Raid World Championship finale in Morocco. According to Honda, the new motorbike is not just an evolution, but a revolution in the world of off-road racing with its pioneering design and state-of-the-art technology.

"The 2024 Dakar is just around the corner and our riders are very happy with the bike and all are in good physical condition," said General Manager of Monster Energy Honda, Ruben Faria. "The 2023 season was a year of development for the team, but winning the Team and Manufacturer World Championships gave us the certainty that we have a very strong working group in all areas. This gives us confidence at all levels to fight for the top spot on the podium, where we left off by winning in 2020 and 2021."

The 2024 Dakar Rally starts on 5 January and covers 7923 km from Al Ula to the Empty Quarter and back to Yanbu.