Heinz Kinigadner: This is how the Walkner crash happened

The news travelled around the racing scene at lightning speed on Thursday morning. KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner (63) was one of the first to hear about the devastating crash of compatriot and Red Bull KTM ace Matthias Walkner (36). The Tyrolean had once inspired the Salzburg-born Walkner, who had already won the Motocross World Championship in the MX3 class (125 cc) on a KTM in 2012 with the support of ski star Marcel Hirscher's father Ferdinand, to take up rallying. "Hiasi" won another world championship title for KTM in the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

Now "Kini" had to inform the media about the crash and the possible end of the 2018 Dakar winner's career after Walkner completely shattered his left leg in the Californian desert. "Matthias told me that you just have to recognise the signs," reports Kinigadner.

The circumstances were extremely unfortunate. "The crash happened on the formation lap," Kinigadner explains. "Jordi Viladoms had marked out a course in California especially for training, including navigation. The boys then rode this course one after the other in a group at a relaxed pace. Matthias left a bit of a gap and then wanted to catch up with the boys again at a faster pace."

It was precisely during this phase that the accident happened. Walkner, the 2018 Dakar winner, reached the fateful spot faster than the guys in front and the guys in front were no longer able to warn him of the abrupt off-road edge.

According to Heinz Kinigadner, it was particularly bitter: "The other riders from the works team had to watch from the front as Matthias crashed over the edge into the opposite slope. He was in really good form and, for me, a candidate for the podium at the 2024 Dakar Rally."