Matthias Walkner: Next operation with specialists in Graz

Red Bull KTM rally star Matthias Walkner will soon be transferred from the USA to Graz, where he will undergo another medical procedure on his seriously injured left leg.

Matthias Walkner's terrible training crash in the Californian desert last Wednesday is a test of fate for the man from Salzburg. The 37-year-old from Kuchl suffered complicated and multiple, including open, fractures to his tibia and fibula as well as a complex comminuted fracture to his upper left ankle.

After the initial disappointment, the 2018 Dakar winner told KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner himself that this could mean the end of his career and that he had also recognised the signs of the times. In the meantime, however, this has changed and Walkner seems more combative again.

The fact is: Matthias Walkner will need a long time before he can walk normally again, let alone ride a motorbike in racing conditions. The first issue is the further course of treatment. According to current information, Walkner will be transferred from the USA to Graz this week. There, the KTM hero will undergo surgery on his completely shattered left foot.

The team of doctors working with Jürgen Mandl and Michael Plecko, who also operated on Austrian ski star Max Franz (34) last year after his serious crash in Copper Mountain, are expected to perform the operation at the accident hospital in Graz. The Carinthian broke both legs in a complicated manner and shattered parts of them, similar to Walkner's case.