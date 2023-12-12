Beirer on Walkner: Doesn't want to talk about the end of his career

As part of the motorsport review on ServusTV, Pit Beirer was also one of the guests at Hangar-7 on the Salzburg airport site on Monday evening. Among other things, the Ludwigshafen native addressed the situation surrounding Dakar figurehead Matthias Walkner (37), who suffered serious leg injuries in a momentous training crash in California last Wednesday.

"It was a scary moment for us," reported the former Motocross Vice World Champion. "It was dusty, the sun was low and he jumped into a pretty deep hole. He injured his foot, ankle and ankle very badly. He has to come home first and then we'll have a look at it with the doctors. I don't want to talk about the end of his career just yet."

"If everything stays as it is, then the return transport should take place on Wednesday," announced Beirer. He knows: "The rescue chain with the helicopter and Palm Springs worked well. However, the biggest concern at first was that two of the three veins that supply the ankle with blood were very badly damaged. It was therefore initially important to perform a very quick operation to relieve the pressure and simply restore the most important functions. Only afterwards can you make sure that the bones are all in the right places again."

Pit Beirer confirmed that one or two more operations will now follow. According to the latest information, Walkner will be transferred to Graz. "That will require a lot of puzzle work for the doctors who have to get to work." However, the KTM Motorsport Director also reported: "The pain is getting better, he's in good shape. You can already talk to him normally again."