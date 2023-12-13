Matthias Walkner (KTM) sure: "Comeback is possible"

After two operations in the USA, Matthias Walkner is set to return to Austria. What the next steps in a lengthy recovery look like for the Red Bull KTM rider and what his prospects are.

Matthias Walkner's crash during training in the USA could not have been more unfortunate. The left tibia and fibula were broken several times, as well as a complex comminuted fracture to the upper ankle joint. Because the fractures were partially open, there was a high risk of infection. A week ago on Tuesday, the 37-year-old underwent two operations at the Desert Regional Medical Centre to stabilise the injured leg with a fixator.

Further treatment will take place in Austria. On Thursday afternoon Walkner will land in Graz in an ambulance jet and be taken to the 'UVA Accident Hospital Styria'. There, the KTM rider will be treated by a team of specialists led by Prim. MR Dr Michael Plecko, Dr Günter Kohrgruber and knee specialist Dr Jürgen Mandl. After reviewing the x-rays, the team is confident that the serious injury does not necessarily mean the end of Walkner's career.

"I am well aware of the severity of the injury, it will be a very long road, with many ups and downs," sighed the 2018 Dakar winner "But with a great team around me, I know that the way back is not impossible. I have a really good feeling about the medical team in Graz and I'm sure that it's the right decision to have the operation there. Everyone is really keen, has already studied my x-rays and is prepared. I really appreciate that. Now I'm happy that I can finally go back home to a familiar environment."

According to initial estimates, Walkner will undergo surgery next week on Tuesday or Wednesday and will have to stay in hospital for up to three weeks. Rehabilitation will begin immediately after the operation and will continue at the Red Bull APC in Thalgau after his hospitalisation in Graz.

"I realise how important it is not only for the healing process, but above all for my head, to have positive people around me. My KTM colleagues are coming to visit me again today for a bit of banter before I head home with a good feeling," smiled Walkner. "I'm incredibly grateful that so many people are doing so much for me. Even at the scene of the accident, the KTM team around team boss Andi Hölzl, my colleagues and my mechanic took good care of me and did everything 100 per cent right. The rescue chain worked perfectly."