Red Bull KTM just an outsider at the 2024 Dakar?

Even before the official start of the 46th Dakar edition, there is excitement in the Red Bull KTM camp. The training camp in the USA proved to be a mistake, and of the three riders only Toby Price survived the preparation in one piece. Price is aiming for another top result in his tenth Dakar participation.



"My tenth overall and my ninth participation for the KTM works team. I've had two wins, one second and three third places - it would be great to take another win on my tenth attempt," speculated the 36-year-old. "The Dakar is like no other race. Of course the riding is hard work, fun and exhausting, but I love the way everyone comes together to complete the race. I'm in good physical shape and the bike is good - we're definitely ready to compete at the Dakar 2024."

Things are looking less good for the rest of the team. Matthias Walkner's unfortunate crash in the USA meant that the Austrian was out for months, and the 37-year-old sometimes decided to retire after a series of injuries. And after Kevin Benavides' season was already marred by injuries, the 2023 Dakar winner also crashed during preparation and injured his left leg, but it is assumed that the Argentinian will be fit again in time.



"The Dakar means everything to me. This year was special because I won with KTM and had the honour of fighting to the end with my teammate. The rest of this year was really tough," sighed Benavides. "After my Dakar win I was full of confidence, but after that, when I broke my thigh at the start of the season and later my wrist, I hardly had any time on the bike. Behind the scenes, I trained as hard as I could to rebuild my fitness and mental strength, but it was a difficult year for sure."

Despite the weakening of KTM, it should not be forgotten that other strong teams from the Pierer Mobility Group, GASGAS and Husqvarna, will be taking part in the toughest rally and will be joining forces against the strong Honda line-up of six factory riders.



"We are really looking forward to the Dakar - the bikes are ready to go and technically we are well prepared," said Team Manager Andreas Hölzl. "Toby is hugely motivated. He had a strong 2023 season and is in good shape, well trained and fully focussed on the Dakar. Although Kevin is not yet at 100 per cent after his minor crash, he also has his sights firmly set on Dakar success. He is confident and should be almost fully fit by the start of the race in January."