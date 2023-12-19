Husqvarna with the Rally World Champion for the Dakar 2024

The Husqvarna Factory Racing team will only be competing in the 2024 Dakar with Luciano Benavides, but they can still be confident for the 46th edition of the toughest rally.

After parting ways with Skyler Howes in June, Husqvarna decided not to sign a successor. However, with Luciano Benavides, the factory team belonging to the Pierer Mobility Group celebrated winning the 2023 Rally Raid World Championship. The Argentinian is in top form and is ready to shine at the Dakar Rally as well.

To prepare for the toughest rally, Benavides trained with his Group colleagues in the USA, where Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM) was seriously injured in a crash and will be missing the fifth Dakar edition in Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old won three stages this year and finished sixth in the overall standings. Inspired by his title win, Benavides wants to at least be on the podium in 2024.

"I was 14 years old when I realised that I wanted to be a Dakar rider. I remember watching the Dakar in Salta. It was a crazy experience to see all the top riders riding so close to my home. Back then I was still riding enduro and I remember wanting to ride rally one day - and now I'm here," said Benavides. "The Dakar is an adventure where you have to be ready for anything - happy, sad, tired, hungry - some days you just don't want to ride and the emotions go up and down. But when you feel good, you want to go back there. You experience so much and feel so much in a single Dakar that it would take you 10 years to process it all in any other way. It's a race that makes you a better person both physically and mentally."

Benavides is brimming with confidence. "Last year's Dakar showed me that I have what it takes to win. Winning the sixth stage changed my mind and my view of racing and confirmed to me that my dream is to win the Dakar. I wake up every day thinking about it! I will do my best to realise my dream, because this is something I have been preparing for all my life."

The Dakar Rally starts on 5 January in the town of AlUla. This year's edition of the 14-stage event will present the drivers with numerous new challenges, particularly in the form of the 48-hour stage, a newly designed marathon stage.