Matthias Walkner (KTM): Operation in Graz at last

Red Bull KTM Dakar hero Matthias Walkner received a special visit in Graz and is now delighted that the doctors have finally given the green light for the first operation.

For Matthias Walkner, today, Wednesday, is a very important day in the healing process after his terrible crash in the Californian desert. After falling over a metre-high ledge during training, the rider from Salzburg suffered multiple, open fractures to his left tibia and fibula as well as a complex comminuted fracture in his left ankle.

Emergency surgery in Palm Springs and a further operation in the USA saved the 37-year-old Salzburg native's left leg. After being transferred by private jet to Graz last week, the 2018 Dakar motorbike winner will be operated on today by specialists at the accident hospital.

The operating crew is an experienced team led by MR Dr Michael Plecko, OA Dr Günter Kohrgruber and Dr Jürgen Mandl. KTM Race Director Pit Beirer has also already announced that the experts will have to do some puzzle work.

"After two extremely hard weeks of waiting, the time has come today. Now nothing stands in the way of the operation," said Walkner with relief. He asked his fans: "Keep your fingers crossed for me and send me lots of positive energy!"

The Kuchler was already able to enjoy a very special visit in Graz. Of all people, Carinthian ski star Max Franz (34) paid a visit to "Hiasi". Franz also underwent several operations by doctors in Graz a year ago after suffering serious injuries with open fractures to both legs in a training crash in Copper Mountain. Max Franz from Salzburg is working on his comeback, the big goal is the home World Championships in Saalbach in 2025.

Matthias Walkner continues to hope that he will be able to continue his motorbike career after this serious accident.