On a tricky mission: Yael Kadashi drives her first Dakar

As one of only two women at the 2024 Dakar Rally, Yael Kadashi is already an exception. Due to her Israeli origin, she is much more than that at the fifth edition in Saudi Arabia.

The 2024 Dakar Rally promises to be the toughest ever, as not only will there be almost 8,000 kilometres to cover, of which 4,700 kilometres will be timed, but the newly defined marathon stage will also last two days for the first time. With a prologue, twelve stages and a rest day, the 46th edition of the toughest rally will therefore take place over 15 days. The start is on 5 January and the finish is on 19 January.

As usual, the field of participants in the motorbike category will be dominated by men, with only two women - Jane Daniels and Yael Kadashi - having signed up. Both are competing in a Dakar for the first time.

Kadashi has the shorter journey - she is a courageous Israeli and has made a conscious decision to take part in view of the current crisis situation. "Some will ask themselves whether this is the right time, while the state of Israel is mobilising to fight Hamas and release the kidnapped," Kadashi said at a crowdfunding event. "I myself have served regularly and permanently as a fighter in a special unit, seven members of my immediate family have been drafted and are directly participating in the fighting. Taking part in the Dakar despite my worries about my loved ones is my contribution. To show the whole world what women in Israel can achieve. There is nothing better than winning by riding a motorbike in a place where women are not even allowed to ride - a challenge against the wave of anti-Semitism that is sweeping the world today. I'm raising money to fulfil my dream - to be the first woman to represent Israel in the Dakar Rally, to win and to fly the Israeli flag on the podium at the closing ceremony in Saudi Arabia!"

In the past, participants with an Israeli passport have competed in the Dakar under a foreign flag, including Yael's father in 2021. "For me, it would not only be a national triumph and one for women, I will also be continuing a family story. Because the first Israeli to take part in and finish the Dakar Rally 30 years ago was my father Aviv Kadashi. Now it's my turn to continue the legacy and write my own story," explained the young woman. "The first thing my father said to me was: 'Why do you want to do this? Do you know how hard it is? That's the reason why I want to do it. I want to prove it to him too, but first I want to prove to myself that I can do it and that I want to do it. Three years ago, I took part in my first rally raid competition. It was clear from the start that this was my new mission. The Dakar represents all the limits I can achieve for myself and a cause that is bigger than me. I'm too ambitious to only think about the finish. I hope to achieve a good result."

Kadashi proved her skills as the best woman in 15th place overall at the Morocco Desert Challenge! At the Dakar, she is riding a GASGAS in the Nomade Racing team.