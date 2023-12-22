Hero: Is the time ripe for the first Dakar victory?

Hero Motorsport is competing in the Dakar for the eighth time, and the works team is stronger than ever before. With new signing Joan Barreda, the Stephanskirchen-based team has a 30-time stage winner on board.

Hero Motorsport is the only Indian team at the 2024 Dakar, with four riders competing for the works team organised by Speedbrain. The new figurehead is Spaniard Joan Barreda, one of the fastest Dakar riders ever - 30 stage wins in 13 Dakar participations are proof of this. If the 40-year-old is spared crashes and injuries, he is still a candidate for a top position, and can even be trusted to win. Barreda is coming back after a long recovery after breaking a vertebra during this year's Dakar.

"The ninth stage was the most important and perhaps I attacked too much. I was in a good position. There were a lot of cut dunes in the first part of the stage. I jumped from one small dune to the next, and ten metres later there was a big cut dune. I hit the seat and broke a vertebra," said the Spaniard. "Hero offered me a nice and exciting project. Mainly because they want me to lead the development of the motorbike and the navigation for the future, which is what I'm most looking forward to. We have done a lot of testing in Namibia, Spain, Morocco and the United States to get a lot of kilometres on this bike. The bike has already shown that it is competitive and I am going to the Dakar with a lot of enthusiasm and motivation.

The best Hero rider in the 2023 Rally Raid World Championship was Ross Branch in fourth place overall. The Botswana is tackling his second Dakar with the Indian manufacturer. The team's longest-serving driver is Joaquim Rodrigues. The Portuguese rider was injured for much of the season, which makes him all the more motivated. Rodrigues took the first stage win for Hero in 2021.

Sebastian Bühler, who lives in Portugal, rounds off the strong Hero line-up. The Duisburg native has proven to be a reliable driver at previous Dakars and narrowly missed out on a stage win this year.

"Although my overall result was not what I had hoped for, there were some very positive aspects and my speed was good, as I proved with my best stage result. If I hadn't lost so much time last year with a petrol problem, I would have finished in 8th place. That's exactly my goal for 2024, a top 10 finish," said the German. "After the Dakar, we were able to ride the entire W2RC, where I tested a few things on the bike. Races are always the best way to test, but not always good in terms of results. But the most important thing for me is that the bike is getting better and better. The team has worked really hard and we now have a bike that we can win with."





