Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) is burning for the Dakar triumph

As Rally Raid World Champion and Dakar winner, Sam Sunderland experienced a year to forget in 2023. The Red Bull GASGAS rider has set his sights on a comeback for the 46th edition. The fire is burning inside him.

The rally year 2022 was the year of Sam Sunderland. First, the Englishman secured the first GASGAS victory in a Dakar, and at the end of the year he was crowned Rally Raid World Champion. The high point was followed by a deep fall.

The 34-year-old had to retire on the first stage of the 2023 Dakar after a serious crash. He missed the Abu Dhabi Desert after suffering a fracture to his lower right fibula when jumping over a dune during preparations. After an accident on stage 2, the Sonora Rally in Mexico also ended early for the 34-year-old. And on the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina and also in Morocco, Sunderland threw in the towel early. As you can imagine, the world champion was hugely disappointed!

After his first victory on KTM in 2017, Sunderland had to retire from the following Dakar. "It seems that the number 1 on the bike doesn't match my plans! Others have had the same experience," grinned the newly motivated Sunderland. "It's always a challenge to ride at the highest level, to get everything under one roof and to win. If it was easy, it wouldn't be as respected or interesting. As frustrating as it can be, it's also part of the process that makes the wins taste so good."

Sunderland has overcome his injuries and his environment is also right to make a strong comeback at the 46th edition of the toughest rally, which starts on 5 January. The Englishman has stood on the podium at every Dakar arrival. "Given my record, the aim should be to finish and then we should be somewhere near that - but I definitely want to win a third title," said Sunderland. "Physically I'm fine now. Luckily I have a great team around me at GASGAS. To be honest, the Dakar is always more important to me than other races. I don't know if it's because there's a lot more glory at stake or what it is, but it definitely always sparks the fire in me."

The second GASGAS works rider at the Dakar 2024 is Australian Daniel Sanders.