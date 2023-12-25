The 45th winner will be sought at the 46th edition of the Dakar

The 46th edition of the spectacular Dakar Rally begins in Saudi Arabia on 5 January 2024. It is one of the last adventures that harbours great dangers, especially for the participants in the motorbike category.

The first Dakar Rally started on Boxing Day 1978 and lasted three weeks. It was already clear after the first event: this marathon race is the toughest rally in the world.

The 2023 Dakar was already the 45th edition, although there were actually only 44 winners - just one day before the start of the race, the 2008 rally was cancelled due to the threat of terrorism. The organiser then changed continents and held the Dakar Rally in South America until 2019. Saudi Arabia has been the venue since 2020. The 46th Dakar, which begins on 5 January 2024, is the fifth event in the Kingdom.

With 30 different routes, the Paris-Algiers-Dakar route has been held the most frequently with ten events.

The most successful participants in the Dakar Rally are primarily from France. Stephane Peterhansel leads the statistics with six victories (he later also achieved victories with cars), followed by Cyril Despres and Cyril Neveu with five triumphs. Spaniard Marc Coma also has five victories. In total, there were 18 different winners.

Australian Toby Price was the first non-European to win the toughest rally in the world on a KTM (2016, 2019). This was followed by victories from American Ricky Brabec (2020/Honda) and Argentinian Kevin Benavides (2021/Honda and 2023/KTM).

Unique in the history of the Dakar Rally is the run of success of the KTM works team, which was able to secure 18 consecutive victories with different riders between 2001 and 2019.

The Dakar Rally is notorious for fatal accidents, where the motorbike section is disproportionately affected. In 2020, 40-year-old Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves (Hero) died after a crash, while 52-year-old privateer Pierre Cherpin paid for his passion for the Dakar Rally with his life in 2021.

All winners and routes of the Dakar Rally