The 45th winner will be sought at the 46th edition of the Dakar

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
The 46th edition of the spectacular Dakar Rally begins in Saudi Arabia on 5 January 2024. It is one of the last adventures that harbours great dangers, especially for the participants in the motorbike category.

The first Dakar Rally started on Boxing Day 1978 and lasted three weeks. It was already clear after the first event: this marathon race is the toughest rally in the world.

The 2023 Dakar was already the 45th edition, although there were actually only 44 winners - just one day before the start of the race, the 2008 rally was cancelled due to the threat of terrorism. The organiser then changed continents and held the Dakar Rally in South America until 2019. Saudi Arabia has been the venue since 2020. The 46th Dakar, which begins on 5 January 2024, is the fifth event in the Kingdom.

With 30 different routes, the Paris-Algiers-Dakar route has been held the most frequently with ten events.

The most successful participants in the Dakar Rally are primarily from France. Stephane Peterhansel leads the statistics with six victories (he later also achieved victories with cars), followed by Cyril Despres and Cyril Neveu with five triumphs. Spaniard Marc Coma also has five victories. In total, there were 18 different winners.

Australian Toby Price was the first non-European to win the toughest rally in the world on a KTM (2016, 2019). This was followed by victories from American Ricky Brabec (2020/Honda) and Argentinian Kevin Benavides (2021/Honda and 2023/KTM).

Unique in the history of the Dakar Rally is the run of success of the KTM works team, which was able to secure 18 consecutive victories with different riders between 2001 and 2019.

The Dakar Rally is notorious for fatal accidents, where the motorbike section is disproportionately affected. In 2020, 40-year-old Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves (Hero) died after a crash, while 52-year-old privateer Pierre Cherpin paid for his passion for the Dakar Rally with his life in 2021.

All winners and routes of the Dakar Rally
Year Winner Nat Motorbike Route
1979 Cyril Neveu F Yamaha Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1980 Cyril Neveu F Yamaha Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1981 Hubert Auriol F BMW Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1982 Cyril Neveu F Honda Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1983 Hubert Auriol F BMW Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1984 Gaston Rahier B BMW Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1985 Gaston Rahier B BMW Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1986 Cyril Neveu F Honda Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1987 Cyril Neveu F Honda Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1988 Edi Orioli I Honda Paris-Algiers-Dakar
1989 Gilles Lalay F Honda Paris-Tunis-Dakar
1990 Edi Orioli I Cagiva Paris-Tripoli-Dakar
1991 Stephane Peterhansel F Yamaha Paris-Tripoli-Dakar
1992 Stephane Peterhansel F Yamaha Paris-Sirt-Cape Town
1993 Stephane Peterhansel F Yamaha Paris-Tanger-Dakar
1994 Edi Orioli I Cagiva Paris-Dakar-Paris
1995 Stephane Peterhansel F Yamaha Granada-Dakar
1996 Edi Orioli I Yamaha Granada-Dakar
1997 Stephane Peterhansel F Yamaha Dakar-Agadez-Dakar
1998 Stephane Peterhansel F Yamaha Paris-Granada-Dakar
1999 Richard Sainct F BMW Granada-Dakar
2000 Richard Sainct F BMW Paris-Dakar-Cairo
2001 Fabrizio Meoni I KTM Paris-Dakar-Cairo
2002 Fabrizio Meoni I KTM Arras-Madrid-Dakar
2003 Richard Sainct F KTM Marseille-Sharm El-Sheikh
2004 Nani Roma E KTM Clermont-Ferrand-Dakar
2005 Cyril Despres F KTM Barcelona-Dakar
2006 Marc Coma E KTM Lisbon-Dakar
2007 Cyril Despres F KTM Lisbon-Dakar
2008 cancelled Lisbon-Dakar
2009 Marc Coma E KTM Buenos Aires-Valparaíso-Buenos Aires
2010 Cyril Despres F KTM Buenos Aires-Antofagasta-Buenos Aires
2011 Marc Coma E KTM Buenos Aires-Arica-Buenos Aires
2012 Cyril Despres F KTM Mar del Plata-Lima
2013 Cyril Despres F KTM Lima-Santiago de Chile
2014 Marc Coma E KTM Rosario-Valparaíso
2015 Marc Coma E KTM Buenos Aires-Iquique-Buenos Aires
2016 Toby Price AUS KTM Buenos Aires-Rosario
2017 Sam Sunderland GB KTM Asunción-Rio Cuarto-Buenos Aires
2018 Matthias Walkner A KTM Lima-La Paz-Còrdoba
2019 Toby Price AUS KTM Lima-Arequipa-Lima
2020 Ricky Brabec USA Honda Jeddah-Riyadh-Qiddiya
2021 Kevin Benavides ARG Honda Jeddah-Ha'il-Jeddah
2022 Sam Sunderland GBR GASGAS Jeddah-Riyadh-Jeddah
2023 Kevin Benavides ARG KTM Jeddah-Dammam