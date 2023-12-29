Dakar 2024: How the new 48-hour stage works

The organisers have come up with an innovation for the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally. The sixth stage, which will take place over two days, is a real challenge.

The Dakar is the toughest rally in the world and represents one of the ultimate adventures. The 46th edition starting on 5 January is no exception, quite the opposite. With the 48-hour stage, organiser A.S.O. has established a new and therefore unknown challenge for the participants. The innovation is scheduled for stage 6 on 11 and 12 January.

The route covers 766 kilometres in a loop around Shubaytah, 532 of which are timed stages. Cars and motorbikes will race on different routes. The first day of racing is interrupted at 4 p.m., regardless of when a participant has started and where they are at that time. This prevents drivers from arriving at the bivouac during the night and starting the next race day overtired. Several bivouacs are set up along the route and the riders must head for the nearest one.

The motorbike riders are allowed to help each other with maintenance and repairs, but sometimes with a different partner than they are used to. They are provided with camping equipment and sufficient provisions for the night. They will have no contact with their teams and will be kept in the dark about the status of their competitors.

The next morning, the stage continues at 7 a.m. to complete the remaining part of the route. The fact that the navigation will be very challenging makes stage 6 even more difficult and important.

The sixth stage also marks the halfway point of the Dakar 2024, with a rest day on 13 January. The motorbike participants will travel to the capital by plane.