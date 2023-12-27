Twelve stages, almost 8000 km: The route of the Dakar 2024

Just nine days to go before the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally begins in Saudi Arabia. The route devised by organiser A.S.O. will present the participants with major challenges.

The Dakar Rally has been held in the desert state since 2020, with 2024 being the last year of the original contract. However, it emerged at the beginning of the year that the contract would be extended and that the toughest rally would continue to be held in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

So that fans and participants can celebrate the New Year in style, the prologue of the 46th edition has been set for 5 January. This will be followed by twelve stages which, according to the organisers, will be quite something. "We have set ourselves the task of making the fifth edition in Saudi Arabia the toughest since the race has been held in the Middle East," warned race director David Castera.

The Dakar 2024 starts with the prologue in AlUla and covers a good 7900 km, of which around 4,700 km are timed stages. Twelve stages have to be completed, 60 per cent of which will consist of new tracks. After exploring the desert of the 'Empty Quarter', the finish is in Yanbu.

The riders in the RallyGP category will have a classic paper road book, while the Rally2 category will have digital versions. A total of 136 motorbike heroes have registered - Matthias Walkner had to withdraw his entry after the serious training crash in the USA.

Watch the presentation of the Dakar 2024 on YouTube