Twelve stages, almost 8000 km: The route of the Dakar 2024

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
ASO/Lopez

Just nine days to go before the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally begins in Saudi Arabia. The route devised by organiser A.S.O. will present the participants with major challenges.

The Dakar Rally has been held in the desert state since 2020, with 2024 being the last year of the original contract. However, it emerged at the beginning of the year that the contract would be extended and that the toughest rally would continue to be held in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

So that fans and participants can celebrate the New Year in style, the prologue of the 46th edition has been set for 5 January. This will be followed by twelve stages which, according to the organisers, will be quite something. "We have set ourselves the task of making the fifth edition in Saudi Arabia the toughest since the race has been held in the Middle East," warned race director David Castera.

The Dakar 2024 starts with the prologue in AlUla and covers a good 7900 km, of which around 4,700 km are timed stages. Twelve stages have to be completed, 60 per cent of which will consist of new tracks. After exploring the desert of the 'Empty Quarter', the finish is in Yanbu.

The riders in the RallyGP category will have a classic paper road book, while the Rally2 category will have digital versions. A total of 136 motorbike heroes have registered - Matthias Walkner had to withdraw his entry after the serious training crash in the USA.

All stages of the Dakar Rally 2024
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175