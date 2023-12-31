Dakar without Walkner: Who will make the headlines?

In the works team of Indian manufacturer Hero, Sebastian Bühler is the man most likely to step into the breach for unlucky Matthias Walkner. The Duisburg native, who lives in Portugal, was the third-best rookie in 2019, retired the following year with engine damage and made it into the top 15 in 2021. After a year off (Bühler was unable to compete due to injury), he narrowly missed out on a stage win this year. However, he lost three hours due to a technical problem on the fourth stage and did not play a role in the overall standings. "I could have finished eighth," said the annoyed Hero rider.

Another German is Mike Wiedemann. The KTM privateer, who lives in Endingen am Kaiserstuhl, starts in the Original by Motul category and has to do all the work on the bike himself. 2024 is his third Dakar participation. This year, he had to retire on stage 5 due to contaminated petrol. "Since the disappointment at the 2023 Dakar, the year has gone pretty well. We took first place in the Tuareg Rally as co-driver in the car. I also rode the Olympic Rally on a motorbike and won it, while I came third in the German Cross-Country Championship," Wiedemann listed. "I'm currently training for two weeks in the Moroccan desert. Hopefully my positive results can be transferred to the Dakar 2024."

Tobias Ebster will be competing in the world's toughest rally for the first time. The Austrian is the nephew of two-time motocross world champion and KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner and, like Wiedemann, will be competing in the original class. "I started rallying in 2021. My first international race was the final of the FIM Bajas World Cup in Dubai in 2022. I came first and also won the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in the Rally2 category this year," reported the 25-year-old. "My preparation for the Dakar went differently than planned because I broke my shoulder in Morocco, at least part of it. And in November I broke my scaphoid, so I had to take some time off. So there was no special training. My goal for 2024 is clearly to win in my category."

Bühler will start in the RallyGP category of the favoured WRC professionals, while Wiedemann and Ebster will compete in the Rally2 class. One participant from Switzerland is missing from the Dakar.