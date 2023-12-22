Matthias Walkner: "According to the doctors, things are looking very good"

Matthias Walkner underwent successful surgery on his badly damaged left foot in Graz on Wednesday. The Red Bull KTM factory rider is going through a challenging time, but is trying to remain positive.

On 5 December, Matthias Walkner crashed heavily during the final preparations for the Dakar Rally in the USA. He suffered a fracture to his left tibia and fibula, a complex comminuted fracture to his ankle and further injuries to his foot and knee.

The 37-year-old received initial treatment and underwent two operations at the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where his severely injured leg was stabilised with a fixator. Since Thursday 14 December, Walkner has been an inpatient at the AUVA Accident Hospital Styria in Graz, where he is being treated by a team of specialists led by Prim. Michael Plecko, Günter Kohrgruber and knee specialist Jürgen Mandl.

On Wednesday of this week, the Kuchler underwent an operation lasting several hours. According to the doctors, it went very satisfactorily. "Prim. Plecko and his team worked on my foot for an extremely long time," reported Matthias Walkner himself. "They operated for as long as was necessary to maximise the reconstruction. A comminuted fracture like this is like a jigsaw puzzle, where individual pieces of bone have to be painstakingly reassembled. According to the doctors, things are looking very good. The coming days and weeks will be decisive for me. A lot now depends on how the wound heals and it is also important that I don't get an infection. There is always a risk with an open fracture."

"It can now develop in many directions, there is a wide range and a lot can still be influenced. At the moment, it's quite an up and down, a very challenging and formative time," admitted the 2018 Dakar winner. "It's been almost two and a half weeks since the crash. A lot of pain throughout, many operations behind me and some still ahead of me, long anaesthetics and strong painkillers - even I can't get over that easily, although I'm used to big challenges."

"Even though it's not easy at the moment, I try to stay as positive as possible. I know that positive thoughts and a positive environment have a very strong influence on the healing process," emphasised Walkner. "Going to Graz and being treated by Primar Plecko, Kohrgruber and Mandl was the best and absolutely right decision. In addition to the incredible professional expertise, I am very impressed by the great humanity and the good atmosphere. I am incredibly grateful and really appreciate what the doctors, carers, nurses and physiotherapists do."

Follow-up operations to repair the soft tissue and on the knee joint are planned after the holidays. It is not yet possible to estimate exactly how long Walkner will have to stay in hospital. However, he can expect to stay for at least another two weeks before rehabilitation and the long road back begin.