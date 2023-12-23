Dakar dream shattered: Mike Wiedemann injured

The only German motorbike rider at the Dakar 2024 has torn his Achilles tendon during training in Morocco. The 25-year-old will have to watch the rally on TV.

In no discipline of motorbike sport is the line between master and disaster narrower than in rallying. Following the retirement of Matthias Walkner, the winner of the 2018 Dakar Rally, another German-speaking rider, Mike Wiedemann, was injured during training.

"The preparations went perfectly," explains the twenty-something from Endingen am Kaiserstuhl. "I even bought a second KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica to gain more riding experience on the rally bike. This made it possible to organise a training camp in Morocco shortly before the Dakar. That's where it happened."

Similar to Walkner's crash, Mike Wiedemann also crashed into the opposite side of a bump in a blind spot. Although he did not fall, the Achilles tendon of his right leg was torn in the violent impact. The ankle was also affected, and the tibia and fibula were torn.

The rider from South Baden has since undergone surgery at Freiburg University Hospital, but his recovery will take several months. Bitter: Wiedemann had led the marathon class for private drivers at the 2023 Dakar, but retired on the fourth day with water in his petrol.

However, the KTM rider has not given up on his dream of his third Dakar start and a victory in the marathon classification. The enterprising rally rider is depositing the sponsors' money and the proceeds from a crowdfunding initiative - at least 50,000 euros are required to take part in the Dakar - in a trust account until the Dakar 2025.