Tobi Ebster (KTM): Hopeful on his Dakar debut

After German Mike Wiedemann's injury-related retirement and the horror crash of Matthias Walkner (Red Bull-KTM), Tobias Ebster (Kini-KTM) will be making his Dakar debut as a German-speaking hopeful.

Matthias Walkner (37) will be missing from the motorbike class of the 46th Dakar Rally from 5 January 2024. German KTM privateer Mike Wiedemann (25) has also been ruled out due to a training injury. The omens have therefore changed abruptly. Suddenly, rookie Tobias Ebster (Kini-KTM) is a beacon of hope for the German-speaking scene.

For Tobi Ebster, the final phase of preparation for the dreaded Dakar Rally is starting these days. For the nephew of Heinz Kinigadner (63), who like his uncle has a motocross background, it is the ultimate childhood dream for which he has fought hard.

The 26-year-old Tyrolean from the Kini World Team has long since shipped his equipment. Ebster is the son of Kinigadner's sister Heidi. Ebster was once runner-up state champion in motocross in Austria, after which he lacked prospects and was also affected by injuries.

Ebster secured the option to start in the dreaded Dakar at the end of 2022 by winning the World Cup finale of the Bahias Rally in Dubai, and no prominent relative was able to help.

Ebster then finally secured his Dakar ticket for the motorbike class in Abu Dhabi as the best privateer. Now - after he has also recovered from a training crash - Ebster's baptism of fire follows.