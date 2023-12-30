Tobias Ebster: Dakar debut with screws in his body

Austrian KTM privateer Tobias Ebster will make his debut at the dreaded Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January with a few mementos of his violent crash in Morocco.

Following the retirement of Red Bull KTM works rider and figurehead Matthias Walkner (37), Tobias Ebster is the only remaining Austrian hopeful in the upcoming Dakar Rally. The nephew of former motocross world champion Heinz Kinigadner (63) will make his debut on the Kini team's KTM.

The 26-year-old from Tyrol is considered a cheerful character and has prepared well for the 46th edition of the notorious rally. What he can no longer influence is the number of metal parts in his body - all reminders of his crash in Morocco in October. "There are three screws in my shoulder and one screw in my scaphoid," reported Ebster. "Normally, I don't feel them."

His crash at the Morocco Rally happened more than nine weeks ago. Ebster has not been on the bike since then. As things stand at the moment, his return to the bike is only planned for 3 January, just two days before the start of the Dakar. He knows: "It won't be easy, but I'm really looking forward to it."

Ebster has recently been working intensively on his fitness at home. He passed technical scrutineering in Barcelona at the beginning of December and will start the Dakar Rally with start number 96.

The weather in the desert state of Saudi Arabia is currently going crazy, with important roads near one of the rally camps flooded and impassable due to rainfall. Ebster: "This applies in particular to Yanbu, where the harbour is located and where the rally is due to finish."