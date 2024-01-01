Matthias Walkner: "Like stepping on a mine"

Graz, AUVA Accident Hospital Graz - Google Maps, New Year 2024: A surprisingly cheerful Matthias Walkner, 37, not only spent Christmas here, but also New Year's Eve, and a few more weeks will pass before the 2018 Dakar winner can think about being transferred to rehab. In the coming days, the final operation is scheduled for the time being, during which the right fibula will be moved back to its original position in the knee, ligaments included. A scratch, so to speak, according to the KTM factory rider's incredible capacity for suffering, which was redefined once again in December 2023.

Amputation imminent

What didn't sound too bad after the initial reports following his training crash in the USA ("fractured tibia and fibula") turned out to be the worst injury of his career: "My ankle looked like I'd stepped on a landmine." Heinz Kinigadner: This is how the Walkner crash happened / Dakar Moto - SPEEDWEEK.COM

Without drifting too far into the splatter-movie genre: One bone had become 31 pieces. Of the three arteries that supply blood to the foot, only two remained. Many would not have dared to even look at the foot after it had been peeled out of the heavy enduro boot. Hiasi is certain: "If that happens to me in Africa, my foot can't be saved." But even with good initial treatment in America (albeit under sometimes rustic conditions), an amputation could not be ruled out for the longest time. Then there was sleep deprivation, medication that caused severe stomach cramps and thoughts that were darker than ever before in his life: "I thought about euthanasia. How people feel who are no longer capable of doing anything because of the pain." On a scale of 1 to 10, how much pain did you really feel during those long days in hospital in Palm Springs? "Eight, nine. Easy."

The good angels of Graz

What followed is an athlete's Christmas story. The AUVA accident hospital in Graz, in whose corridors hang the photos of many recovered athletes, turned out to be a stroke of luck in saving the foot (Hiasi: "clutch foot"). Walkner has undergone five operations there in the last two weeks, totalling 31 hours. The longest operation - in which the destroyed ankle joint was replaced by a piece of pelvic bone, among other things - lasted an incredible 15 hours! He was given an anaesthetic on the morning of one day and only regained his memory on the morning of the next. Unforgettable to this day: "When your doctor comes in the door beaming after a 15-hour operation and says: 'Matthias, I promised you that we wouldn't stop until we were completely satisfied. And we're extremely proud of how this operation went." High performer to high performer. Hiasi: "I am extremely happy and grateful to have what I feel is the best team in the world around me, starting with head surgeon Michael Plecko and vascular surgeon Heinz Bürger. They are not only characterised by their incredible expertise, but also by unparalleled human warmth. Positive energy that fills me with endless gratitude in such an extreme situation. I have saved her in my phone with the addition 'Angel'."

Step by step

"I'm glad that I got off so lightly," says Matthias Walkner. "I'll be able to ride my motorbike again, and with a bit of luck I'll even be pain-free by the next Dakar." Is that really a realistic goal for you? "Step by step. Now it's time for the knee operation, then I'm looking forward to being able to shower on my own again without tubes or stitches. Hopefully I'll be able to put weight on my left foot again in the spring. I won't be at the start of the Wings for Life World Run as a runner, but as the driver of the Catcher Car - that sounds like a realistic goal."



