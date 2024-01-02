Matthias Walkner: "This is how I feel mentally"

"What's really tough is when you keep getting punched in the face for three weeks. It's always the worst-case scenario. You keep getting up, even if you feel yourself getting weaker and weaker. But having to take it for weeks on end is a new experience for me too. My operation took place 17 days after my fall. The following three or four days, around Christmas, were the worst in my accident career. Normally, you leave hospital two or three weeks after a fall. Usually you've already had an operation by then, all your injuries have been treated, you're off the hook and can go home. From that moment on, things start to get better. This time I didn't hit rock bottom until after those two or three weeks, although after the first week I already had the feeling that it couldn't get any worse. In America, I had to change infusions on my own and find out the code to a Kastl that was beeping for 24 hours. Plus a hospital germ that led to stomach cramps. Then you sit on the toilet for three days and nights, with the external fixator on your broken leg, and every minimal movement goes through you, literally. It was a really character-building time.

Half the pain

That's why I'm so happy and grateful today when my foot is only at 5 or 6 on a pain scale of 1 to 10 instead of nine and a half. When I can move it to some extent. Having friends around me who tell me their stories so that I'm not constantly in my own head. What happens outside my sick bed? That's when I start making plans.

In the last few days, I have experienced a lot of humanity. It starts with KTM Motorsport boss Pit Beirer, who is an extremely tough guy due to his own injury history. This has shaped his character, which is why he is so successful as a boss. His human sympathy and interest during this difficult time meant a lot to me, just like the many messages on the phone, from friends or via social media. The fact that I meant so much to people was overwhelming and wonderful, all great people.

No stress

I set myself a generous time frame for the rehab - simply so that I wouldn't be disappointed. I've had enough setbacks in the last few weeks, so I'm deliberately taking the pressure off. As well as the ankle, I've also broken my knee and foot several times. I haven't made a big deal of it yet, because it was crucial not to lose the foot itself. The next step on the way back was to ensure that the transplanted skin over the wound didn't die. That's not a matter of course in a place like the foot, where there is so little tissue. If I'm honest with myself, my current emotional world is a rollercoaster ride. At the moment I'm writing this, I'm pretty high, but it could be a different story in three hours' time

Really fast

Before my fall, I may not have been the fittest Hiasi in recent years, but I was certainly the fastest Hiasi in recent years. In the weeks and months beforehand, I had trained a lot in motocross and brushed up on the ABCs of off-road riding. Just like in the old days, I had regularly travelled to Italy and trained on the sand tracks there. I also know my times from before, and I can assure you: I was really keen, downright euphoric. So it's a real shame not to be able to show what I can do at the Dakar 2024.

Kind regards,

Hiasi."