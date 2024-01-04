The wait is over: the Dakar 2024 begins

by Tim Althof - Automatic translation from German
KTM

The world's toughest rally starts later than in previous years: The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally starts on Friday in Saudi Arabia with the prologue in al-'Ula.

The world's greatest off-road adventure begins for the participants of the Dakar Rally on 5 January 2024 in the desert of Saudi Arabia. For the fifth time in a row, the drivers, teams and participants will embark on a journey of over 7,000 kilometres in Saudi Arabia. After the rally originally travelled from Europe to Dakar (Senegal) and through South America between 2009 and 2019, the world's toughest rally found a new home in the Middle East in 2020.

On Friday, the more than 130 participants set off on their 450cc motorbikes from KTM, Honda, Husqvarna, Hero, GasGas and Co. The prologue around the al-'Ula region covers a total of 158 kilometres, of which the riders have to complete 28 km in the classification.

On this first day of the rally, the route is full of variety, passing between large stones, over sandy tracks and through passages off the beaten track. The Rally GP drivers will start the day in reverse order of the WRC classification and with a two-minute gap between them. The result of the prologue will be decisive for the starting order of the first stage on Saturday.

All stages of the 2024 Dakar Rally
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175