The wait is over: the Dakar 2024 begins

The world's toughest rally starts later than in previous years: The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally starts on Friday in Saudi Arabia with the prologue in al-'Ula.

The world's greatest off-road adventure begins for the participants of the Dakar Rally on 5 January 2024 in the desert of Saudi Arabia. For the fifth time in a row, the drivers, teams and participants will embark on a journey of over 7,000 kilometres in Saudi Arabia. After the rally originally travelled from Europe to Dakar (Senegal) and through South America between 2009 and 2019, the world's toughest rally found a new home in the Middle East in 2020.

On Friday, the more than 130 participants set off on their 450cc motorbikes from KTM, Honda, Husqvarna, Hero, GasGas and Co. The prologue around the al-'Ula region covers a total of 158 kilometres, of which the riders have to complete 28 km in the classification.

On this first day of the rally, the route is full of variety, passing between large stones, over sandy tracks and through passages off the beaten track. The Rally GP drivers will start the day in reverse order of the WRC classification and with a two-minute gap between them. The result of the prologue will be decisive for the starting order of the first stage on Saturday.