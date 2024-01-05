Dakar 2024, stage 1: Just don't show any weakness

After the prologue on Friday, the participants of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia will head to the province of Medina. The start list will be in reverse order of the previous day's result.

The prologue on Friday served as the first test of this year's Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. However, the first 28 kilometres of the 46th edition of the world's toughest rally were not entirely without significance, as the starting order for the first stage is determined by the results of the previous day. Friday's winner is the first to choose a starting position for stage 1, followed by second, third and so on.

From al-'Ula, the riders will cover a total of 541 kilometres to the small village of Al Henakiyah near Medina. With around 1.5 million inhabitants, the metropolis is one of the largest cities in Saudi Arabia. The terrain of the first stage in 2024 gives a first taste of what the organiser A.S.O. calls the "toughest Dakar ever".

414 km of special stage are on the programme, with the drivers being thrown in at the deep end on this day, as the conditions are completely new territory, even for the Dakar veterans. The field of riders will pass numerous volcanoes, which should provide plenty of colourful variety. Although this stage is held at the beginning of the cross-country rally, it can already cause major gaps in the results lists.