Dakar 2024, stage 2: Who has the best starting position?

The Dakar 2024 in Saudi Arabia also has a lot to offer participants and fans on Sunday. An exciting programme awaits on the second stage of the world's toughest rally.

From the bivouac in Al Henakiyah, the riders will continue eastwards across the 2,149,690 square kilometres of Saudi Arabia on 7 January. The participants will start the special stage on Sunday by crossing a 30-kilometre-long dune passage, which will put the drivers' navigation skills to the test for the first time.

However, the lion's share of this brand-new special will take place on fast stretches where luck favours the brave - but not the daring. So on this day of the 46th edition of the legendary cross-country rally, caution is just as important as tactics.

Endurance is of great importance on the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, as the participants can expect a long and tough day on the way to Al Duwadimi. The city with almost 90,000 inhabitants is located in the province of Riyadh in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula. 470 kilometres will be counted on this day, with a further 192 kilometres on the agenda as a liaison stage.

Ross Branch will open the second stage after his stage win on Saturday. The Hero star will be followed by Ricky Brabec (Honda) and Kove surprise Mason Klein. The two Red Bull KTM riders Kevin Benavides (8th) and Toby Price (16th) as well as the two Honda works riders Pablo Quintanilla and Adrien van Beveren, who start from 11th and 12th on the grid and can therefore read the tracks of the first riders, have a good starting position.