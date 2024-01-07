Preview stage 3: Excitement through marathon stage

The first major challenge is already on the programme on the fourth day of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. A marathon stage on Monday demands the utmost caution and coordination.

After the prologue on Friday and the first two major special stages of this year's edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, the drivers and teams will enter the first part of a marathon stage on Monday. For the participants, this means approaching the stage with caution and with particular care for their equipment.

A total of 733 kilometres are on the agenda for the day, 440 of which must be completed in the classification. The entourage travels from Al Duwadimi through stony sections, along large sand and dune fields to Al Salamiya. A mixture of fast and extremely slow sections makes it difficult for the riders to find a good rhythm.

After the stage, the riders' mechanics are only allowed to work on the bike for two hours to repair any damage or carry out the necessary maintenance. They then go into the so-called "marathon bivouac", where the bikes have to rest under parc fermé rules until the start of the fourth stage on Tuesday.

For the riders in the RallyeGP category, the day means some special features, but for the participants in the "Original by Motul" class, the so-called crate rider classification, it is almost a normal stage. The riders in this category are on their own for the entire Dakar Rally anyway - one of them is Tobias Ebster on his KTM. The Austrian is in first place in this classification after Sunday's stage.

The starting order for the third stage is likely to be a challenge for Honda riders Nacho Cornejo and Pablo Quintanilla in particular. Together with Kevin Benavides (Husqvarna), they will have to open the stage. Sebastian Bühler (Hero) will take to the track in fourth place before HRC rider Ricky Brabec. The four riders from GASGAS (Sunderland/Sanders) and KTM (Price/K. Benavides) have the advantage of the later start time to read the tracks of the riders in front.