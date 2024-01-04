Late-appointed restaurateur drives the Dakar 2024

The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally starts on 5 January with the prologue in Alula in Saudi Arabia. The Salzburg Red Bull KTM works rider Matthias Walker (37) is missing after his horror crash in the Californian desert, as is the German Mike Wiedemann (25), who is also injured.

With the up-and-coming Tyrolean Kinigadner nephew Tobias Ebster (26), another fast Austrian is also celebrating his Dakar debut this time- but he is still a privateer. But that's not all: Ardit Kurtaj, another privateer from the Alps, is also taking part in the dreaded rally.

There is a rather exciting story behind Kurtaj, who was called up late. He is a full-time restaurateur in the Nassfeld ski resort on the border between Austria and Italy and is also the amateur rally world champion in the R3 class. The highlight: the 42-year-old mountain hut owner has only been driving rallies since 2018.

Kurtaj, who moved from Albania to Italy as a teenager, also picked up tips from Walkner. This later led him to Nassfeld in Carinthia. Kurtaj has particular respect for this year's marathon stages. Here, the mechanics are not allowed to service the motorbike and Kurtaj is only allowed to work on it himself for 30 minutes.

The great adventure in the Arabian desert and his own lifelong dream cost the Carinthian a total of around 125,000 euros. Ardit Kurtaj has raised the necessary budget partly with the help of a crowdfunding campaign and a number of sponsors.