Matthias Walkner: Who are the favourites?

"Like every year, a lot is written and speculated about in the run-up to the event, but the fact is: during the preparations for every Dakar, all the teams try to change things and ideally improve them, but you only realise whether they actually work during the race. To this end, the organisers come up with innovations every year to make the race even tougher and more exciting. This year, for example, it's the 48-hour stage. Dakar 2024: How the new 48-hour stage works

This results in imponderables that mean that the fastest rider does not always win every year.

Another factor comes into play in 2024: In recent weeks, extreme storms have hit Saudi Arabia, which can completely change the navigation. It can happen that you have to navigate in areas where entire roads have been washed away. The consequences of these storms can be a factor, especially in the north of the country. In the south, on the other hand, where less rain has fallen, having to open the race in untracked sand and flee from the pack that follows may become a criterion.

Starting position

Our team is certainly very well prepared for the Dakar 2024. We have developed our KTM 450 Rally bit by bit over the past year. It is definitely better than at last year's Dakar. Whether it is on the same level as the factory Honda CRF 450 Rally is something I can't really judge because I've never ridden the Honda. But it seems that the Japanese bikes have more suspension travel than ours, and the Honda riders can ride a softer setup. In any case, Honda is taking the Dakar 2024 really, really seriously. The David versus Goliath battle has become a Goliath versus Goliath battle.

The greatest quality of Red Bull KTM is our super strong team with a great structure KTM.com. The last final training session in America, which I unfortunately only attended until my galactic departure, showed how good and fast the team is. We had good roadbooks, the guys trained well. The motivation is also good.

Honda

If you ask me about my secret favourite: Tosha Schareina. If you analyse the 28-year-old's last races, you can only come to the conclusion that the Spaniard will be a tough nut to crack for all his opponents. His team-mate Ricky Brabec and the American Skyler Howes, who switched from us to Honda this year, are also highly rated.

Hero

I'm curious to see what the experienced Joan Barreda, at the age of 40, can manage on a Hero. Hero: Is the time ripe for the first Dakar victory? Perhaps this bike is not quite on a par with the factory bikes from KTM/Husqvarna/GASGAS or even Honda, but that's not always the decisive factor in the Dakar.

Home game

Sam Sunderland is one of my best friends, but his preparation this year honestly casts doubt on his chances of winning. He hasn't finished a single race for a year, for a variety of reasons. Defects, crashes, whatever. There was always something. After such a season, especially at the Dakar, the most important race of the year, putting all the pieces of the puzzle together is extremely difficult. But if anyone can summon up the necessary self-confidence to the point, then it's Sam.

His team-mate at GASGAS, Australian Daniel Sanders, is like my best buddy in the field. Someone I have contact with almost every day. He has everything it takes to win the Dakar. Unfortunately, he's always had a day in the past that has spoilt his overall result. If he manages to be consistent over all the stages, then he'll be one of the podium contenders, just like the Argentinian Benavides brothers Luciano rally (husqvarna-motorcycles.com) and Kevin (Red Bull KTM Factory), whereby Luciano, because of his world championship title, is a bit of a favourite anyway, whether he likes it or not. And don't forget the old fox Toby Price, who can ride a slightly different bike than the other KTM factory riders because of his height!

In any case, it will be an exciting Dakar that every rally fan can look forward to.

Best regards,

Hiasi."



