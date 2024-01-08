Dakar 2024, stage 4: Every mistake is penalised

On Tuesday, the participants in the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia have to complete the second part of the marathon stage. The route poses some treacherous challenges.

After the bikes had to rest overnight in the Dakar bivouac under parc fermé rules, the second part of the marathon stage continues on Tuesday. The day officially counts as the fourth special stage of the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally, after the riders only had two hours of assistance from the mechanics after the stage the day before to get the bikes back up to scratch.

From Al Salamiya, in the centre of Saudi Arabia, the route on this day leads further east to the metropolis of Al Hofuf. Over 332 kilometres of liaison stage and 299 kilometres in the classification are on the agenda for the pilots before the teams can receive their participants in the bivouac near the city with more than 700,000 inhabitants.

Al Hofuf lies in the heart of a lush oasis with over three million date palms. The stage consists primarily of fast sections, but will also surprise you with a few navigation puzzles. Any mistake will certainly come at a high price.

Part 1 of the marathon stage ended with the fastest time for Kevin Benavides. Accordingly, the KTM factory rider will open the stage on Tuesday. The Argentinian will take to the track ahead of the three Honda stars Ricky Brabec, Adrien van Beveren and Skyler Howes and will therefore have the big rivals from HRC breathing down his neck. Hero rider Ross Branch will start fifth and is therefore in a good position to defend his overall lead.