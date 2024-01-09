Dakar 2024, stage 5: Short scoring, big impact

The fifth special stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia leads into the "Empty Quarter" on Wednesday. Although it is the shortest stage on the schedule, the dangers are obvious on this day.

With a total of 645 kilometres, the drivers of the 46th Dakar Rally continue their turbulent journey to the south of the desert state on Wednesday. The world's toughest rally will take the participants of the legendary event to the "Empty Quarter", an extremely hostile desert region.

During the fifth edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia (the spectacle has been held on the Arabian Peninsula since 2020), the drivers and teams have already covered 1641 kilometres in five days. On the fifth stage, which leads from Al-Hofuf to Shubaytah, a further 118 kilometres will be added.

The stage appears to be deceptively easy, but in reality there are two major dangers lurking. On the one hand, the length of the flyover route and the early start time, which presents the motorcyclists with major challenges and saps their strength. On the other hand, there is the sea of dunes, where every kilometre hurts twice as much. As soon as the field enters the sandy area, the average speed drops. Only a handful of participants make it to the bivouac in Shubaytah before sunset.

Dakar leader Nacho Cornejo (Honda) will be the first to take to the track, followed immediately by his team-mate Ricky Brabec and Red Bull KTM works rider Kevin Benavides. Not a bad starting position for the Argentinian to reduce the 20-minute gap to the leaders. Ross Branch, however, will want to seize his chance to reclaim the overall lead with his Hero from starting position 4.