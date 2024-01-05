Matthias Walkner: Greetings to the desert before the prologue

The Austrian with his favourite start number 52 was actually considered one of the favourites for the Dakar Rally. Motocross World Champion, Rally Raid World Champion, Dakar winner 2018, a total of four of those Touareg statues in the trophy cabinet at home that podium finishers receive as a reward for a fortnight of driving at the limit in the toughest terrain.

But as we know, everything turned out differently. After a serious training crash in the desert around Palm Springs, there is no question of competing. While his colleagues start the Dakar 2024 today with the prologue, Matthias Walkner has to go under the knife again almost at the same time in Graz. In the seventh (!) operation since his crash, his left knee will be repaired, while the riders will get a small taste of what awaits them in the coming days and weeks with 130 km of liaison and 27 kilometres of assessed kilometres in al-'Ula .

Shortly before the prologue, Hiasi addresses motivating words to his colleagues via SPEEDWEEK.com:

"Hello team,

I wish you all the best from Graz. I have to go under the knife again today, the adventure begins for you. Never forget: in the coming days, you'll be doing what you enjoy most. You will get into seemingly hopeless, tricky situations. Then please think of me for a moment. Of my last month. How much I would love to be with you now and how much I would love to swap places with each of you. Stay motivated, stay positive! Nobody can give more than 100 per cent, nobody expects that. We've worked hard all year. Every single one of us has improved. We have done everything humanly possible to be successful in this rally. All you can do now: Stay focussed. Don't lose your joy. Do what you can and love. The homework has been done. Today marks the beginning of the time when the laurels will be harvested.