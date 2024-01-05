Newsflash: Prologue result

Start of the Dakar 2024: Tosha Schareina (Honda) wins, six brands in the top 10, only ten riders within a minute.

There were only 27 kilometres of special stage to ride around al-Ula today, and yet the gaps between the top riders are already considerable in places.

Spaniard Tosha Schareina from the Honda works team, who started this prologue in a low position, set a time of 17:35 minutes early on, which all the top riders smashed. Only the top 10 of the day's classification managed to stay within a minute. With Honda, GASGAS, Hero, Husqvarna, KTM and the Chinese Kove, there are six manufacturers in the top 10.

Sebastian Bühler (DE, Hero) finished in 17th place (+1.28 min.).

Highly respectable: Tobi Ebster from Austria finished his Dakar premiere in 43rd place out of 142 finishers, 5:01 minutes behind.

More to come.

The result:

1st Tosha Schareina Honda 17:35

2nd Daniel Sanders GASGAS +12 sec.

3. Ross Branch Hero +19 sec.

4 .Adrien van Beveren Honda +24 sec.

5 .Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +26 sec.

6 .Sam Sunderland GASGAS +28 sec.

7 .Pablo Quintanilla Honda +47 sec.

8 .Toby Price Red Bull KTM +51 sec.

9th Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM +56 sec.

10th Mason Klein Kove +58 sec.