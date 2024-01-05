Newsflash: Prologue result
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
There were only 27 kilometres of special stage to ride around al-Ula today, and yet the gaps between the top riders are already considerable in places.
Spaniard Tosha Schareina from the Honda works team, who started this prologue in a low position, set a time of 17:35 minutes early on, which all the top riders smashed. Only the top 10 of the day's classification managed to stay within a minute. With Honda, GASGAS, Hero, Husqvarna, KTM and the Chinese Kove, there are six manufacturers in the top 10.
Sebastian Bühler (DE, Hero) finished in 17th place (+1.28 min.).
Highly respectable: Tobi Ebster from Austria finished his Dakar premiere in 43rd place out of 142 finishers, 5:01 minutes behind.
More to come.
The result:
1st Tosha Schareina Honda 17:35
2nd Daniel Sanders GASGAS +12 sec.
3. Ross Branch Hero +19 sec.
4 .Adrien van Beveren Honda +24 sec.
5 .Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +26 sec.
6 .Sam Sunderland GASGAS +28 sec.
7 .Pablo Quintanilla Honda +47 sec.
8 .Toby Price Red Bull KTM +51 sec.
9th Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM +56 sec.
10th Mason Klein Kove +58 sec.