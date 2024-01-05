Winner Schareina, Sanders & Co.: Quotes from the prologue

With barely 27 kilometres to go, every rider already had a story to tell. These are the first voices of the Dakar 2024, fresh from the bivouac in al-Ula.

Tosha Schareina, Honda, 1st place:

"I felt good throughout the prologue, which was longer than expected, with more difficult navigation and 100 per cent on sand. Of course, today's stage win doesn't mean anything yet. My recipe: keep both feet on the ground and concentrate fully on tomorrow. Because that's when the Dakar really begins."

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, 2nd place:

"That was just right today. Finally riding a motorbike again, finally back in the desert! After my thigh fracture I have to build up my confidence in speed and navigation again. The terrain was quite rough. I'm happy to have completed the prologue and hope to have a good starting position for tomorrow."

Toby Price, KTM, 8th place:

"I made a small mistake today that cost me a few seconds. I have a game plan for tomorrow. The bike is working well, I feel strong. I'm taking it one stage at a time. Let's see where that takes us."

Kevin Benavides, KTM, 9th place:

"A very nice prologue with quite a bit of navigation. Because I had to start so late, the sand was already very rutted. It really shook me up! Because of my fibula fracture in December, I wasn't able to spend much time on the bike, so it was important to finally be able to ride again, even if left turns are still a bit more difficult for me because of the injury. Today was just the prologue, but overall I did a good job."

Mason Klein, Kove, 10th place:

"For the first time I really pushed with this bike - and I'm happy. But I need to think about my petrol consumption. No joke: I was afraid I would run out of petrol on the way! I have to get to know the Kove first. Normally you have an experienced team at your side for something like this. At the moment, I still have to do a lot by feel, but at least I reached the finish line. That makes me happy. I felt a bit rusty at the beginning, but that got better with every kilometre. By the end, I almost felt like the old Mason Klein again!"

Skyler Howes, Honda, 44th place:

"Not good, not good at all. Navigation problems, a heavy crash in the camel grass. After that, my road book was broken and I had to rely on the tracks in front of me. There was this one difficult note in a canyon, but there were tracks everywhere! This chaos cost me even more time. I'm totally unhappy about today, but at least we still have 14 more to go. Worst case scenario: I'll have to be the first on the track tomorrow. Now I'm going to put the bike in for repairs."