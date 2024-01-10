Premiere: 48-hour stage will turn everything upside down

by Tim Althof - Automatic translation from German
A.S.O./J.Delfosse/DPPI

There will be an innovation at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The participants will start in a two-part stage and will not know in advance where they will spend the night.

The sixth leg of the world's toughest rally covers 766 kilometres in a loop around Shubaytah through the "Empty Quarter", 532 of which are special stages. The first day of the race is interrupted at 4 p.m., regardless of when a competitor has started and where they are at that time. This prevents pilots from arriving at the bivouac during the night and starting the next race day overtired. Several bivouacs are set up along the route and the riders must head for the nearest one.

The motorbike riders are allowed to help each other with maintenance and repairs. They will be provided with camping equipment and sufficient provisions for the night. They will have no contact with their teams and will be kept in the dark about the status of their competitors. Contact with the outside world will not be possible. The stage will resume at 7am on Friday to complete the remaining part of the route.

Joan Barreda Bort (Hero) will open the stage on Thursday as he was the last of the RallyGP riders to finish on Wednesday. Pablo Quintanilla, on the other hand, will be the last to take to the track on his Honda after his stage win on day six, allowing him to read the tracks of his rivals. Overall leader Hero rider Ross Branch will be sixth last on the track.

Overall, navigation in the hostile desert, which the "Empty Quarter" undoubtedly is, will be very difficult. Routes and waypoints will be quite hidden and will demand the utmost concentration from the riders. The sixth stage also marks the halfway point of the Dakar 2024, with a rest day on 13 January. The motorbike participants will travel by plane to the capital Riyadh, where the rally will continue on Sunday.

All stages of the Dakar Rally 2024
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175