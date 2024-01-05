World champion Luciano Benavides (5th): "Smart and calm"

The result of the strong prologue? A good starting position for the first stage on Saturday with more than 400 kilometres to cover. Luciano Benavides on his Husqvarna lost just 26 seconds to Honda rider Tosha Schareina from Spain, who surprisingly set the fastest time at the Dakar opener in al-'Ula.

The 2023 World Rally Raid Champion described the first 27-kilometre stage afterwards with a smile on his face. "That was a nice stage - it was very fast through some canyons. I felt good and secured a good position for the first stage," emphasised the 28-year-old. "I had a few moments at the start, but then I continued smartly and calmly."

"The 27 kilometres were very short, but the navigation was very difficult and challenging with all the lanes of the guys beforehand. In total, there were more than 100 different tracks and lines that you had to interpret. The sand was very deep, which really didn't make it easy," said Benavides in the evening.

The Husqvarna rider (sixth in last year's Dakar with three stage wins) is looking forward to the coming days in Saudi Arabia: "I didn't feel very comfortable on the bike, but in the end I finished fifth and our goal was the top 10. We can now choose a good starting position for Saturday."

Prologue result (05.01.):

1st Tosha Schareina, Honda, 17:35 min

2nd Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 12 sec.

3. Ross Branch, Hero, + 19

4th Adrien van Beveren, Honda, +24

5th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 26

6th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 48

7th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 47

8. Toby Price, KTM, + 51

9th Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 56

10th Mason Klein, Kove, + 58



Also:

16th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 1:26 min

41st Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 22:36 min