Day 2: Those who start earlier, arrive later

Now the Dakar 2024 is really getting underway and the initial course has been set: Number poker will at least play a part in deciding this very long, difficult and ultimately fast stage.

Tomorrow's stage leads from Al Henakiyah in Saudi Arabia to Al Dawadmi.

The first "real" day of the Dakar 2024 will be really long, with an unusually long liaison stage of 192 kilometres for Saudi Arabia. It will be a full 463 km long. In keeping with the old Dakar rule of challenging the field right at the start and making it clear to the last competitor that the Dakar cannot be compared to any other rally-raid event, the organiser serves up quite a chunk on the first full day. The Dakar 2024 is no exception.

Interesting fact: right at the start, the drivers face a 30-kilometre-long dune field before the rest of the day promises to be very, very fast, mostly on open terrain. This day is a prime example of how an early starting position can put you at a big disadvantage. Those who have to open up in the dunes become easy prey for their pursuers, who simply have to follow the tracks in the sand. The start is at two-minute intervals. By the time the route leads into the open terrain, the first groups should have already formed - and the riders who started later should have caught up by several minutes. To minimise the disadvantage of the first rider on the route, the first rider receives a time credit - one and a half seconds per kilometre.

The riders in the top category were allowed to choose their starting position based on the result of the prologue - with quite surprising results.

US boy Mason Klein will open the race on his Kove, followed by Honda works rider Skyler Howes. German Sebastian Bühler will start the stage in 8th place on his Hero, directly ahead of his team-mate Joan Barreda. KTM works rider Toby Price starts in 12th position, world champion Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) in 14th, Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) directly behind in 15th and prologue winner Schreina in 17th. Today's runner-up Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) starts the race in 19th, Kevin Benavides (KTM) as the last of the favourites in 22nd.