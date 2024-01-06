Drama for Hero: First retirement after a heavy fall

The 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia kicked off on Friday with the prologue in al-'Ula. After the 27-kilometre special stage, the drivers will tackle a stage of more than 500 kilometres on Saturday.

Kove driver Mason Klein had to start Dakar stage 1 first at 7.45 a.m. local time, for which he will receive a bonus time at the end to compensate for the navigational disadvantages. In any case, the US American is sitting on his new machine for the first time this week.

After 87 kilometres on the route from al-'Ula to Al Henakiyah, Hero rider Ross Branch from Botswana was in the lead ahead of KTM privateer Michael Docherty from South Africa and Honda star Pablo Quintanilla.

However, Branch's lead is just a drop of bitterness, because after 82 kilometres the Indian manufacturer Hero had a tough time. Dakar veteran Joaquim Rodrigues crashed heavily on his machine prepared by the German team Speedbrain. The Portuguese rider was conscious after the incident but, according to organiser A.S.O. had suffered broken bones.

His two team-mates Sebastian Bühler and Joan Barreda Bort were on site as first aiders and stayed with him until he was taken to hospital by helicopter. The German and the Spaniard will be credited with the time lost in the competition at the end of the day, but for Rodrigues the event is over on the first day. He already had to retire on stage 4 last year.

There were also problems for current Rally Raid World Champion Luciano Benavides from the Husqvarna works team. The Argentinian did not initially appear on the live timetable as his transponder was not active. The younger brother of 2023 Dakar winner Kevin Benavides (Red Bull KTM) only appeared on the timesheet after 170 kilometres, but he was already eight minutes behind.