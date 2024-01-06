Brutal: Prologue winner Schareina (Honda) eliminated

According to organiser A.S.O., the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is set to be the toughest edition of all time. The 46th edition of the cross-country rally classic began with the prologue on Friday.

This promise by the organisers seems to have come true on the first real stage on Saturday, covering more than 400 kilometres. After rally veteran Joaquim Rodrigues retired from the event with a crash at kilometre 82 (he was taken to hospital by helicopter), a Honda works rider has now been hit.

Tosha Schareina celebrated a surprising victory in the 27-kilometre prologue on Friday. On Saturday, the 28-year-old Spaniard started the first stage from al-'Ula to Al Henakiyah full of confidence, as the Honda rider was in third place behind Ross Branch (Hero) and Michael Docherty from the Dutch BAS World KTM team after 225 kilometres of the special stage.

But at kilometre 240, Schareina crashed on his CRF450 Rally and injured his arm. Competitor Branch stopped at the scene of the accident and kept the Spaniard company until the doctors were on site. For Schareina, who was travelling on a factory motorbike for the first time in his third Dakar participation, the cross-country rally on the Arabian Peninsula thus ended early.

After 281 kilometres of the stage, Branch's stop puts KTM privateer Docherty 53 seconds ahead of former Dakar winner Ricky Brabac (Honda) and team-mate Pablo Quintanilla. Branch and his two Hero colleagues Sebastian Bühler from Germany and Joan Barreda Bort will subsequently receive time credits for their assistance on Saturday.