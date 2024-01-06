Dakar, stage 1: Victory for Ricky Brabec - provisional

Although Ricky Brabec (Honda) crossed the finish line with the fastest time, a time credit for Ross Branch will give the Hero works rider the fastest time on stage 1 of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Mason Klein, who is riding a rally bike from Chinese manufacturer Kove for the first time at the 2024 Dakar, was the first rider to start the stage on Saturday. The US American, who was the best rookie at the Dakar in 2022 and even celebrated his first stage win in 2023, was at a navigational disadvantage due to his starting position, as he had no tracks to read.

To compensate for this disadvantage, the organisers have developed a new bonus system that guarantees the rider who is first on the road during a stage a one-second bonus per kilometre. If a group forms at the front, all riders who are 15 seconds behind the leader on the route will receive this bonus. On Saturday's stage, there was a total bonus of 6:21 minutes.

Because the Kove rider rode at the front during the 400 kilometre stage from al-'Ula to Al Henakiyah, he received the full time credit. However, this was not enough for victory in the end.

Honda works rider Ricky Brabec set the fastest time on the first stage. The US-American needed 5:06:55 hours for the special stage. But the stage win went to Ross Branch from the German team Speedbrain on the Hero works bike. Branch finished in 16th place, but will receive a credit of around 25 minutes for helping Tosha Schareina (Honda) crash.

Third place behind Branch and Brabec accordingly goes to Mason Klein, who finished among the top three riders thanks to his time bonus. Bradley Cox (BAS World KTM) and Jose Cornejo completed the top 5 on Saturday. The performance of Romain Dumontier from France, who achieved a strong stage result on a Husqvarna, is also noteworthy. Behind him was Lorenzo Santolino on his Sherco, ahead of Kevin Benavides from the Red Bull KTM factory team.

Some incidents on stage 1

Joaquim Rodrigues crashed on his Hero after just 82 kilometres. The Portuguese rider suffered an injury and had to be taken to hospital, having already retired on Saturday. The winner of the prologue on Friday, Tosha Schareina, also failed to reach the finish of the stage. The young Spaniard crashed his Honda at kilometre 240 and injured his arm.



Michael Docherty from South Africa led the first special stage in Saudi Arabia for a while, but also had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after 323 kilometres. The KTM rider, who was competing in the Rally2 category, injured his hip in a crash.



The three Hero works riders Ross Branch, Joan Barreda Bort and Sebastian Bühler provided first aid in the accidents on Saturday, which caused them to lose time. All three were subsequently awarded time credits. Bühler finished the day in 26th place, Tobias Ebster (KTM) from Austria was 31st.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ricky Brabec, Honda

2nd Mason Klein, Kove

3rd Bradley Cox, KTM

4th Jose Cornecho, Honda

5th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna

6th Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco

7th Kevin Benavides, KTM

8th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS

9th Martin Michek, KTM

10th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda

11th Adrien van Beveren, Honda

12th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS

13th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna

14th Toby Price, KTM

15th Mathieu Doveze, KTM

16th Ross Branch, Hero