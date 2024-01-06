Confirmed: Ross Branch (Hero) wins first stage

The Dakar Rally writes its own exciting stories. After Ross Branch helped a fallen rider and lost time in the process, he was awarded a generous time credit and the stage win.

The 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia really got going on Saturday. Honda works rider Ricky Brabac set the fastest time on the first stage, which led from al-'Ula to Al Henakiyah. But he soon realised that the stage win would go to someone else.

Ross Branch, who is celebrating his sixth Dakar participation this year, dominated the stage over a total of 541 kilometres. The 37-year-old was already leading the field in the second sector after 87 kilometres. His speed was unstoppable for his opponents over the entire distance and the Hero works rider pulled further and further away.

When Honda works rider Tosha Schareina crashed, Branch was immediately on hand to help and treat the Spaniard. Branch continued his ride after around 25 minutes and crossed the finish line in 16th place. Some time later, the organiser credited the time to the rider from Botswana, so that he subsequently inherited the stage win - his fourth stage win in total at a Dakar. At the same time, the overall lead also goes to Branch.

"That was a really tough day. I think they threw everything they had at us," emphasised the Hero rider in the interview, referring to the organisers. "But racing isn't everything. If you see a rider lying on the ground, then you should stop and wait with him until he is in good hands. I hope Tosha is well again soon and can get back on the bike quickly."

The former Yamaha rider, who himself has had serious crashes in the past, continued: "He's a very good kid and a really strong rider. Nobody wants to see their friends in such a state. It wasn't a problem for me. If I had been on the ground, he would have helped me straight away, I'm sure of it."

"But overall it was a nice, long day and it was very challenging. Even starting from further back was not easy from a navigation point of view," says Branch. "Nevertheless, I enjoyed it. The first 400 kilometres are done and I feel good for the next stage."

Dakar 2024, result stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 4:56:01 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 10:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:19

4th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 12:54

5th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 13:43

6th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 14:06

7. Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 14:11

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 15:37

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:54

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 17:12

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 20:33

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20:59

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 22:43

14th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:46

15th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:09

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:20

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 25:41

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 32:22

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 35:51

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 35:59



Also:

26th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 42:20

31st Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 46:42