Ricky Brabec (2nd / Honda): "It was a fight for survival"

The second day of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Honda works team. After the successful prologue on Friday, the team's first rider had to retire.

For Tosha Schareina, the 2024 Dakar Rally ended in the very first stage. The Spaniard crashed and had to abandon the race after just one day. However, the day did not go badly for the remaining five HRC riders. First and foremost, Ricky Brabec had a good day with a decent result.

After more than 400 kilometres of special stage on Saturday, Ricky Brabec finished in second place, 10.54 minutes behind Hero works rider Ross Branch, who won the stage. The Honda star, who won the world's toughest rally in 2020, also moved up to second place in the overall standings.

"That was really tough. You told us in the briefing the day before that it would be a physically demanding and long stage. You were definitely right," the US American clarified. "The stage was long, tricky and very rocky. I started a bit further back, which certainly helped me a bit in the end."

Brabec continued: "I was riding with my team-mates Skyler and Nacho and we pushed hard until the finish. The result is good and the bike didn't have any rough contact with the ground, which should please the mechanics. I didn't see Tosha because he was riding behind us, but it's extremely annoying to retire on the first day."

"It's clear that the day was a fight for survival. We were very fast in some sections, but we were also soft and controlled when necessary. The navigation wasn't easy, there were so many notes in there and many paths went left, right or straight ahead. Choosing the right one was a mammoth task," explained the good-humoured Honda rider. "The finish was our first goal and what counts now? Survive until the rest day, then we'll see."

In conclusion, the 32-year-old added: "We were able to help each other, even when mistakes happened. I can't thank my team-mates enough, it was a great day and 100 per cent a team stage."

Brabec's Honda team-mate Jose Cornejo also achieved a strong result on this challenging first stage with 5th place. Pablo Quintanilla from Chile and Frenchman Adrien van Beveren finished 11th and 12th, while Skyler Howes, who had already crashed the day before, only managed 22nd place.

Dakar 2024, result stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 4:56:01 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 10:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:19

4th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 12:54

5th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 13:43

6th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 14:06

7. Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 14:11

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 15:37

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:54

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 17:12

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 20:33

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20:59

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 22:43

14th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:46

15th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:09

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:20

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 25:41

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 32:22

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 35:51

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 35:59



Also:

26th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 42:20

31st Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 46:42

Standings after stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 5:13:55 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 11:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:58

4th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 14:48

5th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 14:53

6th Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 15:08

7th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 15:55

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 16:14

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:47

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 18:04

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 21:01

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 21:04

13th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:55

14th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:16

15th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 23:49

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:52

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 27:30

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 35:25

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 37:40

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 38:18



Also:

22nd Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 43:29

30th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 51:24