Surprise: Mason Klein (3rd) brings Kove to the front

The Chinese manufacturer Kove has a strong driver in its ranks in Mason Klein. During the first stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, the up-and-coming driver proved his power and conscientious calm.

Despite starting position 1 for the Dakar stage on Saturday, Mason Klein managed to finish in the top 3. The rider, who starts a Kove in his own small team KORR Offroad Racing, benefited from the bonus system of the organiser A.S.O., a programme designed to compensate for the navigation disadvantage.

As a reminder: the rider who is first on the road during a stage receives one second bonus time per kilometre. If a group forms at the front, all riders who are 15 seconds behind the leader on the route will receive this bonus. On Saturday's stage, there was a total bonus of 6:21 minutes.

As Klein was not caught over the entire course and rode at the front, he was credited with the entire time. In the end, Klein, who celebrated a Dakar stage win on a KTM last year, was 11:19 minutes down on winner Ross Branch (Hero).

"I opted for grid position 1 on Friday and only realised later what I had done. When I was lying in bed, I thought to myself that I should at least have let Skyler Howes go first," Klein analysed in an interview after the stage. "But the idea of opening the first stage was just cool. So in the end I don't regret it, because now I can say that I did it."

The Kove rider emphasised: "As expected, it was a difficult stage with lots of rocks. It was so rocky, my tyres were completely worn out. There were also some very fast sections and with the headwind I never knew whether I was lacking power or simply being slowed down by the pressure."

"It was only my third time on the bike, so I couldn't be happier. It can only get better as the bike will improve day by day. I thought about possible strategies, but that only stressed me out," explained the American. "In the morning I just told myself that I would complete this rally without thinking about the result. In the end, it all comes down to luck anyway."

Mason is in 3rd place in the overall standings , will he be able to defend this position? "Just staying on the bike and finishing every day is definitely the most important part of the adventure," says the 21-year-old. "If it's a good result, I'll be really happy, because in the end that's what I want. I want to keep stress out of my life."

Dakar 2024, result stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 4:56:01 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 10:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:19

4th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 12:54

5th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 13:43

6th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 14:06

7. Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 14:11

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 15:37

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:54

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 17:12

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 20:33

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20:59

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 22:43

14th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:46

15th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:09

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:20

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 25:41

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 32:22

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 35:51

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 35:59



Also:

26th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 42:20

31st Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 46:42

Standings after stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 5:13:55 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 11:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:58

4th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 14:48

5th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 14:53

6th Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 15:08

7th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 15:55

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 16:14

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:47

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 18:04

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 21:01

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 21:04

13th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:55

14th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:16

15th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 23:49

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:52

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 27:30

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 35:25

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 37:40

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 38:18



Also:

22nd Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 43:29

30th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 51:24