Kevin Benavides (KTM/8th): "Still a long way to go"

For the Red Bull KTM factory team, the 2024 Dakar opener has so far been without any major incidents, but also without any major successes. Last year's winner Kevin Benavides finished in the top 10.

Kevin Benavides won the 2023 Dakar Rally in a heart-stopping final against Red Bull KTM team-mate Toby Price. It was the Argentinian's second Dakar success, having previously won with Honda in 2021. Last year, Benavides injured his thigh during the race in Abu Dhabi and broke his fibula on 3 December - not the best conditions for the toughest rally in the world.

But the older brother of Husqvarna rider Luciano Benavides was the best of the two factory KTM riders on Saturday in 8th position, losing just over 15 minutes to the day's winner Ross Branch (Hero). "It was a really, really tough stage, especially for day 1 of the rally," emphasised the 34-year-old in the bivouac in Al Henakiyah. "There were many different surfaces to contend with. Sand, rivers and sandstone were all part of it. After the refuelling stop, there were also some black volcanic stones."

Benavides continued: "I tried to navigate as safely as possible without making any mistakes. My pace was strong and I felt very strong on the bike. I wanted to be ready and complete a good, solid stage. There is still a long way to go."

A minor technical problem slowed down team-mate Toby Price 70 kilometres before the refuelling stop, costing him seven minutes. The Australian ended up in 16th position overall as a result. "They predicted rocks and it was really very rocky. It was difficult to get through it and keep the focus on the navigation at the same time," the KTM factory rider explained. "Unfortunately, I had a small problem before refuelling, but fortunately I was able to fix it myself and continue."

"I lost some time on the leaders at the start, but I'm safe at the finish and there are still a lot of kilometres to go. The stage showed that the Dakar is unpredictable and can bring a few surprises. My plan, as always, is to keep going consistently and do my best every day," said Price.

Dakar 2024, result stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 4:56:01 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 10:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:19

4th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 12:54

5th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 13:43

6th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 14:06

7. Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 14:11

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 15:37

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:54

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 17:12

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 20:33

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 20:59

13th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 22:43

14th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:46

15th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:09

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:20

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 25:41

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 32:22

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 35:51

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 35:59



Also:

26th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 42:20

31st Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 46:42

Standings after stage 1 (06.01.):

1st Ross Branch, Hero, 5:13:55 h

2nd Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 11:54 min

3rd Mason Klein, Kove, + 11:58

4th Jose Cornejo, Honda, + 14:48

5th Bradley Cox, KTM, + 14:53

6th Lorenzo Santolino, Sherco, + 15:08

7th Romain Dumontier, Husqvarna, + 15:55

8. Kevin Benavides, KTM, + 16:14

9th Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, + 16:47

10th Martin Michek, KTM, + 18:04

11th Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 21:01

12. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 21:04

13th Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 22:55

14th Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 23:16

15th Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 23:49

16th Toby Price, KTM, + 23:52

17th Mathieu Doveze, KTM, + 27:30

18th Jacob Arghubright, Honda, + 35:25

19th Rui Goncalves, Sherco, + 37:40

20th Jeanloup Lepan, KTM, + 38:18



Also:

22nd Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 43:29

30th Tobias Ebster, KTM, + 51:24