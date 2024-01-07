Bitter: Sherco's top rider out of the race

The second tough special stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is on the agenda for the riders on Sunday. For Lorenzo Santolino, the spearhead of Sherco, the adventure ended prematurely.

Three riders from the Dakar Rally's top field had already been hit the day before, as Hero rider Joaquim Rodrigues, Tosha Schareina (Honda) and KTM privateer Michael Docherty crashed on stage 1 and had to retire injured.

Sherco star Lorenzo Santolino finished Saturday in 7th position, which earned him 6th place in the overall Dakar standings. But on Sunday, the 36-year-old had to make a stop after just 17 kilometres because his 450 SEF Factory went on strike. The Spaniard, who had worked with his team over the past year to make his bike more stable, tried to repair the Sherco on site.

But after two hours it was clear that the bike could not be brought back onto the track without further ado. For Santolino, the 46th edition of the world's toughest rally ended on stage 2 shortly after the start in Al Henakiyah. It was his third retirement in his sixth participation in a Dakar.

There were also problems for Kove driver Mason Klein, who celebrated third place on the first stage. The US-American had to stop at kilometre 40 because his Chinese bike needed help. The 21-year-old worked on the Kove for over two hours before he was able to resume the race.