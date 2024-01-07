Dakar, stage 2: Honda triumphs, Hero remains in front

The third day of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia once again offered plenty of variety for the participants. In the end, Honda took the day's victory, but Hero remains at the top of the overall standings.

After winning the stage on Saturday, Ross Branch had to open the second special stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The Hero works rider first had to overcome a 30-kilometre dune passage; shortly afterwards, his pursuers Ricky Brabec and Nacho Cornejo from the Honda works team had closed the gap to the rider from Botswana.

Together, the trio led the field through the stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi. There were a total of 463 kilometres to complete in the classification, and because the trio were within 15 seconds of each other at the front, they received bonus times to compensate for the navigational disadvantage.

Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Cornejo set a strong pace over the entire route and was one of the top three riders at every waypoint. The Chilean in the service of HRC thus secured his seventh stage win in a Dakar on Sunday, moving up to second place in the overall standings in 2024.

Current World Rally Champion Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) finished second behind Cornejo on Sunday, with Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) in third. HRC team-mate Ricky Brabec finished fourth thanks to a 5:44 min time credit. Sebastian Bühler, who was born in Ratingen but lives in Portugal, had a strong stage. The Hero works rider missed out on the day's podium by just 35 seconds and finished in fifth place, with GASGAS star Sam Sunderland in sixth, just ahead of Red Bull KTM works rider Toby Price.

Hero star Ross Branch defends the overall lead thanks to his bonus times on the day. He is 2:30 minutes ahead of Cornejo, although he only finished the day in X position. With Mason Klein (Kove) and Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco), two riders from the top 10 struggled with problems. Santolino retired with technical problems, Klein lost two hours after stopping for repairs.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 2 (07.01):

1st Jose Cornejo, Honda, 4:23:41 h

2nd Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna, + 6:35 min

3. Pablo Quintanilla, Honda, + 6:48

4th Ricky Brabec, Honda, + 7:14

5th Sebastian Bühler, Hero, + 7:32

6. Sam Sunderland, GASGAS, + 7:53

7th Toby Price, KTM, + 8:16

8. Joan Barreda Bort, Hero, + 9:36

9. Adrien van Beveren, Honda, + 12:08

10th Ross Branch, Hero, + 12:18